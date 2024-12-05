Tumultuous True Stories
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Notes
Chat
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
Fatherless Behavior
My apologies for my dad's tragic death when I was a child.
Mar 12
•
Lindsay Byron
453
Share this post
Tumultuous True Stories
Fatherless Behavior
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
135
My First Night Ever Stripping
There ain't no such thing as a frown in the titty bar.
Mar 5
•
Lindsay Byron
234
Share this post
Tumultuous True Stories
My First Night Ever Stripping
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
37
February 2025
I Never Wanted A Whore for a Daughter
I was a poison potent enough to offend both man and God.
Feb 3
•
Lindsay Byron
3,805
Share this post
Tumultuous True Stories
I Never Wanted A Whore for a Daughter
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
458
January 2025
Long-Suffering Woman EXPLODES into RAMPAGE of SELF-RESPECT
In which I awaken from a death of a thousand tiny indignities and buy a new bed.
Jan 4
•
Lindsay Byron
107
Share this post
Tumultuous True Stories
Long-Suffering Woman EXPLODES into RAMPAGE of SELF-RESPECT
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
8
December 2024
Always-Available Woman Changes Her Life to Invitation-Only
I've given the world too much access to me. That ends now.
Dec 5, 2024
•
Lindsay Byron
242
Share this post
Tumultuous True Stories
Always-Available Woman Changes Her Life to Invitation-Only
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
61
November 2024
Depressed Old Lady Strips and Feels Alive Again
I don’t know if this is a beginning or an end. Probably both.
Nov 13, 2024
•
Lindsay Byron
304
Share this post
Tumultuous True Stories
Depressed Old Lady Strips and Feels Alive Again
May contain explicit content
This post was automatically hidden by your content settings.
Show anyway
Adjust settings
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
51
11:56
July 2024
The Flesh Writes the Story
Biology exacts a grip on the soul.
Jul 29, 2024
•
Lindsay Byron
57
Share this post
Tumultuous True Stories
The Flesh Writes the Story
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
23
June 2024
Personal Thoughts for Paying Subs #1
This ain't art. This is personal.
Jun 20, 2024
•
Lindsay Byron
17
Share this post
Tumultuous True Stories
Personal Thoughts for Paying Subs #1
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
8
I Am Crushed by Nostalgia
Seeing you makes me wonder, where did my life go?
Jun 13, 2024
•
Lindsay Byron
59
Share this post
Tumultuous True Stories
I Am Crushed by Nostalgia
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
19
May 2024
You're doing too much.
No award, title, or dollar amount will fix ya.
May 16, 2024
•
Lindsay Byron
137
Share this post
Tumultuous True Stories
You're doing too much.
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
31
April 2024
The Promise of No Promise
Work hard for a long time with no guarantee that it will ever pay off.
Apr 10, 2024
•
Lindsay Byron
58
Share this post
Tumultuous True Stories
The Promise of No Promise
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
March 2024
A brief history of my fabulous and tortured life online.
I built a career on social media...But I don't want to sell my soul in exchange.
Mar 4, 2024
•
Lindsay Byron
99
Share this post
Tumultuous True Stories
A brief history of my fabulous and tortured life online.
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
31
© 2025 Lux ATL
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts