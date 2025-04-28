Tumultuous True Stories

Tumultuous True Stories

Letters from S.T.
5d

"one of the sleepover boys sat beside me at the kitchen table and slipped a cigarette into my hand. “I stole this from my dad,” the boy whispered as he sidled up beside me, placing in my hand his one single indulgence, his squirreled away treasure, a solitary Marlboro Red. “ 'I’ve been saving it for the best time.' "

Wow, this is incredible.

Thank you for sharing, this part will really stick with me.

1 reply by Lindsay Byron
Adina Dinu's avatar
Adina Dinu
5d

Insane. No words really, except I’m sorry for all the sorrow you’ve endured and I’m glad you’re on the other side now 🤍.

1 reply by Lindsay Byron
