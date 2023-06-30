Ya girl at 18, back when it was acceptable to smoke cigarettes.

Inside me, there are two wolves…

If you’ve found this blog, you probably know me as Lux ATL. I have lived as Lux ATL in the public realm for over a decade now: a pole dancer, former stripper, and glamorous CEO who travels the world with a gang of wild women as a career. Sounds like a dank life, right? Yeah, dude, it is.

But inside of me there are two wolves.

One is Lux.

The other—is Lindsay.

My real name is Lindsay Byron. Lindsay has been a writer since she learned to read. Lindsay has been chronicling her entire sweet, sad life in diaries, poetry, love letters, and short stories.

Lindsay is the real me. Lux is my job.

Lux is my persona. Lindsay is the person my children know. The woman my husband sleeps beside. The artist behind everything beautiful I have ever created.

I wrote my whole life, wishing that one day, I would have an audience to read these tear-stained missives.

Then, via my Lux persona, I got low-key internet famous as one of the earliest influencers in these internet streets.

Lux created the audience that Lindsay always desired.

Tumultuous True Stories is my way of finally releasing into the world the soul-bearing creative writing which Lindsay longed to share, all these many years.

Written between the 1980s and early 2000s, these works chronicle in real time the development of a young artist struggling to break free from a difficult youth marked by death, violence, and drugs in order to finally become someone the world would care about.

Tumultuous True Stories is a gift that Lux now gives to Lindsay.

That gift—is long overdue.

Why subscribe?

Tired of “content?” Tired of every “heartfelt” story culminating in a goddamned sales pitch? Do you long for messy, honest humanity not cloaked in the correct language of the time, buffered by trigger warnings and disclaimers?

Then subscribe to Tumultuous True Stories, where you will find unabashedly problematic confessions from the complex soul of a normal-ass person just like you.

Subscribe to Tumultuous True Stories for artfully-crafted literary non-fiction from a writer who cares about her craft, not her perfectly-filtered public image.

Subscribe to Tumultuous True Stories to experience delicious nostalgia for the 90s and early-aughts.

Or—just subscribe because you know dang well I’ve enriched your life for years via my longform Instagram captions and now you’d like to actually support my art in a more meaningful way.

Stay up-to-date

You won’t have to worry about missing anything. Every new post from Tumultuous True Stories goes directly to your inbox.