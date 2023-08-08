A collage of my blue-collar boyfriend and I, before the split.

I spent the years of 2005 - 2007 attending grad school in southern Louisiana, working on my MA in Creative Writing. I left Virginia for the swamp and brought my boyfriend along with me, a blue-collar machinist who liked me less and less the more high-in-the-head I became.

While I attempted to use academia as a means to climb my way out of white-trash, simultaneously he dove into redneck with gusto.

We passed each other on the way, and it worked for an instant, and then it didn’t.

During this period of time, I met the man who would become my husband. He was my officemate in the English department.

Initially I did not like him.

He had—no tattoos. No criminal record? Enjoyed fantasy fiction!

These were red flags for a girl like me.

Also: he had never smoked a cigarette.

Nonetheless, over the course of two years sharing an office, we began to banter. Laugh. Although he had always been handsome—he became more and more attractive.

The time spent working on a MA is brief. Two years. You enter a new city, make friends, then leave.

With only six weeks left before graduation and our inevitable departure from one another, my officemate and I shockingly and secretly fell in love.

I cheated on my machinist boyfriend who hated me.

My then-officemate / future-husband cheated on his long-distance girlfriend who loved him.

Our forbidden passion burned hot for six tortured weeks as we counted down the days to goodbye.

Over those six weeks, I wrote through the nights, releasing into the keyboard the pain of my heart.

Indeed, I composed an entire series during those six weeks, which I entitled Tick.

This title was meant to invoke both the ticking of the clock marking the seconds until our farewell—

as well as the parasitical blood-suck this doomed love was on my soul.

I hid these pieces from my then-boyfriend in a envelope with an academic heading: “PhD application materials for USC.”

This piece, “No One Wants You” was the first of this series.

It is addressed to the machinist boyfriend who left me.

I read it out-loud on stage in front of all my colleagues and students, as well as my illicit lover and future husband, at one of the English department’s literary readings.

Now, it’s your turn to hear this tale.

Even after all these years, “Sleight of hand, an instigation” remains a favorite piece of writing of mine.

Note: this piece, like all of the millennial-era works in this Substack, appears UNEDITED and is exactly as I wrote it nearly 20 years ago. THIS PAINS ME because I want to edit this shit but no! RAW AND REAL IT IS.

No One Wants You

“This is where it gets tricky. He doesn’t wear her out.”

And this is how the story ends.

My mother says it’s from breaking mirrors.

So you move here with me for my Master’s Degree, and we do it for two years. Louisiana. Laissez le bon temps rouler.

Until one morning you wake up and say, “I have no intention of buying you a diamond or ever moving with you again.”